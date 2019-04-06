All apartments in Mableton
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

272 Tony Trl

272 Tony Trail Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

272 Tony Trail Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Tony Trl have any available units?
272 Tony Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 272 Tony Trl have?
Some of 272 Tony Trl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Tony Trl currently offering any rent specials?
272 Tony Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Tony Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 Tony Trl is pet friendly.
Does 272 Tony Trl offer parking?
No, 272 Tony Trl does not offer parking.
Does 272 Tony Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Tony Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Tony Trl have a pool?
No, 272 Tony Trl does not have a pool.
Does 272 Tony Trl have accessible units?
No, 272 Tony Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Tony Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 Tony Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Tony Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Tony Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
