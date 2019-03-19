All apartments in Mableton
26 Nellie Brook Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 Nellie Brook Dr

26 Nellie Brook Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

26 Nellie Brook Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Nellie Brook Dr have any available units?
26 Nellie Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 26 Nellie Brook Dr have?
Some of 26 Nellie Brook Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Nellie Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26 Nellie Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Nellie Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Nellie Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 26 Nellie Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 26 Nellie Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 26 Nellie Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Nellie Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Nellie Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 26 Nellie Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 26 Nellie Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 26 Nellie Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Nellie Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Nellie Brook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Nellie Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Nellie Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

