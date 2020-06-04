Rent Calculator
Mableton, GA
250 S Gordon Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
250 S Gordon Rd
250 South Gordon Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
250 South Gordon Road Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126
Gordon
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated home with hardwood floors and tiled bath. This home comes with a large private fenced in back yard with a deck and screened in porch great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 250 S Gordon Rd have any available units?
250 S Gordon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mableton, GA
.
What amenities does 250 S Gordon Rd have?
Some of 250 S Gordon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 250 S Gordon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
250 S Gordon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S Gordon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 250 S Gordon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 250 S Gordon Rd offer parking?
No, 250 S Gordon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 250 S Gordon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 S Gordon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S Gordon Rd have a pool?
No, 250 S Gordon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 250 S Gordon Rd have accessible units?
No, 250 S Gordon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S Gordon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 S Gordon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 S Gordon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 S Gordon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
