Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
205 Clydesdale Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
205 Clydesdale Lane
205 Clydesdale Ln SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
205 Clydesdale Ln SE, Mableton, GA 30126
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available mid January. Charming ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, vaulted living/dining room combo galley style kitchen with laundry room off kitchen, fresh paint, bonus room/4thbedroom, large deck, limited access neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Clydesdale Lane have any available units?
205 Clydesdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mableton, GA
.
What amenities does 205 Clydesdale Lane have?
Some of 205 Clydesdale Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 205 Clydesdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
205 Clydesdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Clydesdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 205 Clydesdale Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 205 Clydesdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 205 Clydesdale Lane offers parking.
Does 205 Clydesdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Clydesdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Clydesdale Lane have a pool?
No, 205 Clydesdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 205 Clydesdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 205 Clydesdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Clydesdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Clydesdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Clydesdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Clydesdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
