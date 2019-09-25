All apartments in Mableton
202 Clydesdale Ln
202 Clydesdale Ln

202 Clydesdale Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

202 Clydesdale Lane Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Clydesdale Ln have any available units?
202 Clydesdale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 202 Clydesdale Ln have?
Some of 202 Clydesdale Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Clydesdale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
202 Clydesdale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Clydesdale Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Clydesdale Ln is pet friendly.
Does 202 Clydesdale Ln offer parking?
No, 202 Clydesdale Ln does not offer parking.
Does 202 Clydesdale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Clydesdale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Clydesdale Ln have a pool?
No, 202 Clydesdale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 202 Clydesdale Ln have accessible units?
No, 202 Clydesdale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Clydesdale Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Clydesdale Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Clydesdale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Clydesdale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
