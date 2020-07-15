All apartments in Mableton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:41 PM

1866 Drew Circle

1866 Drew Circle · (678) 813-3302
Location

1866 Drew Circle, Mableton, GA 30168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Drew Circle have any available units?
1866 Drew Circle has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1866 Drew Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Drew Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Drew Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 Drew Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1866 Drew Circle offer parking?
No, 1866 Drew Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1866 Drew Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Drew Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Drew Circle have a pool?
No, 1866 Drew Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1866 Drew Circle have accessible units?
No, 1866 Drew Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Drew Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1866 Drew Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1866 Drew Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1866 Drew Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
