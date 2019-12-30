All apartments in Mableton
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
186 Clydesdale Lane SE
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

186 Clydesdale Lane SE

186 Clydesdale Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

186 Clydesdale Lane Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable Two-Story Home in Cobb County
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,348 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved

(RLNE5423300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Clydesdale Lane SE have any available units?
186 Clydesdale Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 186 Clydesdale Lane SE have?
Some of 186 Clydesdale Lane SE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Clydesdale Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
186 Clydesdale Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Clydesdale Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 186 Clydesdale Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 186 Clydesdale Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 186 Clydesdale Lane SE offers parking.
Does 186 Clydesdale Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 Clydesdale Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Clydesdale Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 186 Clydesdale Lane SE has a pool.
Does 186 Clydesdale Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 186 Clydesdale Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Clydesdale Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Clydesdale Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 186 Clydesdale Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 186 Clydesdale Lane SE has units with air conditioning.

