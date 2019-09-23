All apartments in Mableton
Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:14 PM

1850 Creveis Road

1850 Creveis Rd SW · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Creveis Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in (KITCHEN APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN). In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craiglist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Creveis Road have any available units?
1850 Creveis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 1850 Creveis Road currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Creveis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Creveis Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 Creveis Road is pet friendly.
Does 1850 Creveis Road offer parking?
No, 1850 Creveis Road does not offer parking.
Does 1850 Creveis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Creveis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Creveis Road have a pool?
No, 1850 Creveis Road does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Creveis Road have accessible units?
No, 1850 Creveis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Creveis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Creveis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Creveis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 Creveis Road does not have units with air conditioning.

