All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 1756 Blossom Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
1756 Blossom Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1756 Blossom Lane

1756 Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1756 Blossom Lane, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO DEPOSIT!
If credit score is 750 or above, no deposit and if on the job for more than 5 years. Each applicant must have this to qualify

PLEASE READ. IMPORTANT. We need a tenant that will appreciate a good property and a good landlord. We do inspections of our properties and will hold tenant accountable. That's a good thing because that means we take care of our houses. Basically, if your cleaning habits are substandard and abusive to property, we will terminate the lease. WE WANT GOOD TENANTS. Good tenants means pay rent on time and respect the house.

SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
REQUIREMENTS (we thoroughly verify this information):
1. $3500/month gross income verifiable with pay stubs.
2. No evictions in last 4 years.
3. No UNpaid utility collections on credit report
4. Rental history will be verified.
5. No smoking allowed in residence.
6. Application fee of only $40
7. Documents required for process:
a. copy of Driver license
b. copy of most recent pay stub
c. copy of bank statement - Must have checking or savings account
d. fax documents to 770.222.0099 after submitting application
*Responsible landlord. You must be responsible tenant.
*RESPECTFULLY and TRUTHFULLY - If you are someone that does not keep a good house, we encourage you to please visit other properties. We provide a good, well maintained home and we expect it to be maintained that way with the lease put in place.
*We do safety and maintenance inspections to ensure the quality of the home is being maintained.
* if you do not respect the property, abusive to the property, excessive marks on the wall, we WILL terminate the lease.

Lease Terms:
*18 Month Lease required

COMMON Questions:
1. Is this property available for Rent To Own? YES. $3,000 PLUS first month rent.
2. Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? YES. Your bankruptcy must be discharged.
3. Can I rent if I am self-employed? We need to be able to verify income. If you can not verify income, we will not be able to work together on a lease.
4. Can I rent if my credit score is not good? YES. While credit scores are a reflection of your ability to pay, we understand issues like medical collections. We do not look at medical collections and student loans. However, if your credit report reflects that you are consistently late with something like a car payment, we will not be able to work with you on a lease.
5. Can I do a shorter lease than 18 months? Yes, there will be an extra 20% increase in the rent to do a lease shorter than 18 months, however, no lease will be shorter than 12 months.
6. Are pets allowed? YES. We do charge a $250 per pet fee. Weight Limit restriction and no dangerous breeds. In addition, we must visit your current home to ensure the pets have not damaged the property.
7. Is renters insurance required? YES. Before moving into the house, you must obtain renter’s insurance
8. Do you require a security deposit? yes. we do have specials for those that meet that requirement which is based on a certain credit score. Under most circumstances, a security deposit is required.
9. Can the security deposit be used as the last month’s rent? NO. The security deposit is not our money. It is placed into a special account that is monitored by the State of Georgia Reatlors Association.
10. There a penalty for terminating early? YES. The fee is very expensive so please me committed to the time frame of the lease
11. Can I change the color of the house? No. Residents are not allowed to change the colors of the walls
12. Does the home come with a fridge? If a fridge is in the property, it is there for convenience. We do not provide fridges as part of the lease agreement. It will be the tenant responsibility to provide their own fridge.

Fridge not included. $30/month.
After 36 months, you own the fridge.
Washer Dryer - $45 per month
Storage Room $25 per month

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Blossom Lane have any available units?
1756 Blossom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 1756 Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Blossom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1756 Blossom Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1756 Blossom Lane offer parking?
No, 1756 Blossom Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1756 Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Blossom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Blossom Lane have a pool?
No, 1756 Blossom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 1756 Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 Blossom Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Blossom Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 Blossom Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College