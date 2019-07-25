All apartments in Mableton
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

1725 Belcher Circle

1725 Belcher Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Belcher Circle, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

Property Amenities
1725 Belcher Circle - 1725 Available 08/01/19 Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Austell - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a nice eat-in the kitchen with an electric stove. There is a good sized bonus room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors are throughout the home and the living room has a cute faux fireplace. There is a covered front porch and a shed in the backyard that can be used for lawn equipment or storage. Blinds are supplied, the home was washer/ dryer connections, and central heating and air.

Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, Cobb County Water, Trash

Property is Occupied...Please Do Not Disturb

NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8

Rent: $835.00

Deposit: $835.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

Photos may be of a similar unit and not an actual unit.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

(RLNE4917344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Belcher Circle have any available units?
1725 Belcher Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1725 Belcher Circle have?
Some of 1725 Belcher Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Belcher Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Belcher Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Belcher Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Belcher Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1725 Belcher Circle offer parking?
No, 1725 Belcher Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Belcher Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Belcher Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Belcher Circle have a pool?
No, 1725 Belcher Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Belcher Circle have accessible units?
No, 1725 Belcher Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Belcher Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Belcher Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Belcher Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Belcher Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
