Amenities
1725 Belcher Circle - 1725 Available 08/01/19 Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Austell - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a nice eat-in the kitchen with an electric stove. There is a good sized bonus room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors are throughout the home and the living room has a cute faux fireplace. There is a covered front porch and a shed in the backyard that can be used for lawn equipment or storage. Blinds are supplied, the home was washer/ dryer connections, and central heating and air.
Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, Cobb County Water, Trash
Property is Occupied...Please Do Not Disturb
NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8
Rent: $835.00
Deposit: $835.00
Application Fee: $70.00
For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com
Photos may be of a similar unit and not an actual unit.
*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*
(RLNE4917344)