Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:27 PM

1666 Greenbrook Drive

1666 Greenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1666 Greenbrook Drive, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1666 Greenbrook Drive have any available units?
1666 Greenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 1666 Greenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1666 Greenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 Greenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1666 Greenbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1666 Greenbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1666 Greenbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1666 Greenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1666 Greenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 Greenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1666 Greenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1666 Greenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1666 Greenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 Greenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1666 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1666 Greenbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1666 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

