Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:16 AM

1331 Dillon Road

1331 Dillon Road · (770) 777-1321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1331 Dillon Road, Mableton, GA 30168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming split level house, with 3 bedrooms, walk-in closet, 2 full bath, Tavertine walk-in shower, Fireplace, finished Large basement, Laundry Room, Large Storage Room, 2 spacious car garage, Private Large deck with Large Yard, Security cameras system. Tiled floor through out living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway, family room, bathrooms and laundry room & Laminate flooring in the bedrooms and closets. Attached two spacious car garage. Conveniently located in Cobb County, minutes to Atlanta, Midtown, Arbor Place, Sweet Water Creek Park, Cumberland Malls, Vinings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Dillon Road have any available units?
1331 Dillon Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1331 Dillon Road have?
Some of 1331 Dillon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Dillon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Dillon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Dillon Road pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Dillon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1331 Dillon Road offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Dillon Road does offer parking.
Does 1331 Dillon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Dillon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Dillon Road have a pool?
No, 1331 Dillon Road does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Dillon Road have accessible units?
No, 1331 Dillon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Dillon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 Dillon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 Dillon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 Dillon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
