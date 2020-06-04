1331 Dillon Road

Amenities
Charming split level house, with 3 bedrooms, walk-in closet, 2 full bath, Tavertine walk-in shower, Fireplace, finished Large basement, Laundry Room, Large Storage Room, 2 spacious car garage, Private Large deck with Large Yard, Security cameras system. Tiled floor through out living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway, family room, bathrooms and laundry room & Laminate flooring in the bedrooms and closets. Attached two spacious car garage. Conveniently located in Cobb County, minutes to Atlanta, Midtown, Arbor Place, Sweet Water Creek Park, Cumberland Malls, Vinings.