1279 Vonda Lane SW

Amenities
Two bedroom, one bath basement apartment. Complete privacy - no door interior access from. Open floor-plan includes new appliances included washer and dryer. Beautiful Granite countertops with undermount black sink. Private parking space with gated entrance. Spacious Kids-friendly backyard. Utilities include Wifi, Electric, Water, Security alarm with window breaker sensor. Bluetooth vent in Bathroom, Motion light pathway, private mailbox. New A/c and heating. Unit comes with fire extinguisher, smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector, first aid kit.