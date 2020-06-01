All apartments in Mableton
1279 Vonda Lane SW
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:51 PM

1279 Vonda Lane SW

1279 Vonda Lane · (404) 281-1888
Location

1279 Vonda Lane, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

Amenities

Two bedroom, one bath basement apartment. Complete privacy - no door interior access from. Open floor-plan includes new appliances included washer and dryer. Beautiful Granite countertops with undermount black sink. Private parking space with gated entrance. Spacious Kids-friendly backyard. Utilities include Wifi, Electric, Water, Security alarm with window breaker sensor. Bluetooth vent in Bathroom, Motion light pathway, private mailbox. New A/c and heating. Unit comes with fire extinguisher, smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector, first aid kit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Vonda Lane SW have any available units?
1279 Vonda Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1279 Vonda Lane SW have?
Some of 1279 Vonda Lane SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 Vonda Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Vonda Lane SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Vonda Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 1279 Vonda Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1279 Vonda Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 1279 Vonda Lane SW does offer parking.
Does 1279 Vonda Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1279 Vonda Lane SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Vonda Lane SW have a pool?
No, 1279 Vonda Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 1279 Vonda Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 1279 Vonda Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Vonda Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1279 Vonda Lane SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1279 Vonda Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1279 Vonda Lane SW has units with air conditioning.
