Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
1210 Mimosa Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1210 Mimosa Circle

1210 Mimosa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Mimosa Circle, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1210 Mimosa Circle - 1210 Available 04/01/19 Great Little Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors on One Acre Lot - Great Little 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Eat-in Kitchen has Nice Oak Cabinets and is Equipped with Gas Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher Home has Washer/Dryer Connections and Central Heat/Air There is a Screened Porch and a Nice One Acre Lot.

NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8

HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB

Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, Cobb County Water, Trash

Rent: $995.00

Security Deposit: $995.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745 and/or visit our website at pmuinc.com

ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE1975978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Mimosa Circle have any available units?
1210 Mimosa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1210 Mimosa Circle have?
Some of 1210 Mimosa Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Mimosa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Mimosa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Mimosa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Mimosa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1210 Mimosa Circle offer parking?
No, 1210 Mimosa Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Mimosa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Mimosa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Mimosa Circle have a pool?
No, 1210 Mimosa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Mimosa Circle have accessible units?
No, 1210 Mimosa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Mimosa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Mimosa Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Mimosa Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 Mimosa Circle has units with air conditioning.
