Home
Mableton, GA
1123 Old Powder Springs Road
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1123 Old Powder Springs Road
1123 Old Powder Springs Rd SW
No Longer Available
Location
1123 Old Powder Springs Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126
Amenities
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Available now. This 4 sided brick duplex ranch has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, hardwood and carpet floors throughout, ceiling fans in bedrooms, washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1123 Old Powder Springs Road have any available units?
1123 Old Powder Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mableton, GA
.
What amenities does 1123 Old Powder Springs Road have?
Some of 1123 Old Powder Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1123 Old Powder Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Old Powder Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Old Powder Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Old Powder Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 1123 Old Powder Springs Road offer parking?
No, 1123 Old Powder Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 1123 Old Powder Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Old Powder Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Old Powder Springs Road have a pool?
No, 1123 Old Powder Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Old Powder Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1123 Old Powder Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Old Powder Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Old Powder Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Old Powder Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Old Powder Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
