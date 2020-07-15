Rent Calculator
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:30 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5600 Scruggs Circle
5600 Scruggs Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
5600 Scruggs Circle, Lowndes County, GA 31632
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3BD/2B home located in Hahira. All new laminate vinyl plank and carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5600 Scruggs Circle have any available units?
5600 Scruggs Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lowndes County, GA
.
Is 5600 Scruggs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Scruggs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Scruggs Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Scruggs Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lowndes County
.
Does 5600 Scruggs Circle offer parking?
No, 5600 Scruggs Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5600 Scruggs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Scruggs Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Scruggs Circle have a pool?
No, 5600 Scruggs Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Scruggs Circle have accessible units?
No, 5600 Scruggs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Scruggs Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Scruggs Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Scruggs Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Scruggs Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
