All apartments in Lowndes County
Find more places like 4172 Cider Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowndes County, GA
/
4172 Cider Trail
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

4172 Cider Trail

4172 Cider Trail · (229) 333-0768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4172 Cider Trail, Lowndes County, GA 31632

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4172 Cider Trail · Avail. Aug 21

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4172 Cider Trail Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home in Nelson Hill. Open floor planand the kitchen offers an island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Master suite is a nice size with master bath that has a tile walk in shower, jetted tub, double vanities and his & her walk in closets. The backyard has a screen on the back porch and has a fenced in yard.

Available to Move-In: 8/21/2020

Check out key at our office On or after 8/14/2020 Mon-Thu: 9am-4pm, Fri: 9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number

(RLNE5504489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4172 Cider Trail have any available units?
4172 Cider Trail has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4172 Cider Trail have?
Some of 4172 Cider Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4172 Cider Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4172 Cider Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4172 Cider Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4172 Cider Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4172 Cider Trail offer parking?
No, 4172 Cider Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4172 Cider Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4172 Cider Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4172 Cider Trail have a pool?
No, 4172 Cider Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4172 Cider Trail have accessible units?
No, 4172 Cider Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4172 Cider Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4172 Cider Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4172 Cider Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4172 Cider Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4172 Cider Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St
Valdosta, GA 31602
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr
Valdosta, GA 31602
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd
Valdosta, GA 31605

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tallahassee, FLValdosta, GA
Lake City, FLTifton, GA
Madison, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeValdosta State University
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity