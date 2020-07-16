Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4172 Cider Trail Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home in Nelson Hill. Open floor planand the kitchen offers an island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Master suite is a nice size with master bath that has a tile walk in shower, jetted tub, double vanities and his & her walk in closets. The backyard has a screen on the back porch and has a fenced in yard.



Available to Move-In: 8/21/2020



Check out key at our office On or after 8/14/2020 Mon-Thu: 9am-4pm, Fri: 9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number



