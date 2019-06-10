Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2019
2399 Brianna Dr
2399 Brianna Drive
·
No Longer Available
2399 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Large and spacious! Move in today! New carpet, new paint, like new inside!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2399 Brianna Dr have any available units?
2399 Brianna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lovejoy, GA
.
Is 2399 Brianna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2399 Brianna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2399 Brianna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2399 Brianna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lovejoy
.
Does 2399 Brianna Dr offer parking?
No, 2399 Brianna Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2399 Brianna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2399 Brianna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2399 Brianna Dr have a pool?
No, 2399 Brianna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2399 Brianna Dr have accessible units?
No, 2399 Brianna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2399 Brianna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2399 Brianna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2399 Brianna Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2399 Brianna Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
