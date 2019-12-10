All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

2302 Nicole Drive

2302 Nicole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3bd/2ba townhome including a kitchen breakfast bar with a view to the Dining area and family room. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and 2 large secondary bedrooms on the second floor. Clean and ready to move in. Close to shopping areas. A must see!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Nicole Drive have any available units?
2302 Nicole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 2302 Nicole Drive have?
Some of 2302 Nicole Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Nicole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Nicole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Nicole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Nicole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2302 Nicole Drive offer parking?
No, 2302 Nicole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Nicole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Nicole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Nicole Drive have a pool?
No, 2302 Nicole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Nicole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2302 Nicole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Nicole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Nicole Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Nicole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Nicole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

