Beautiful 3bd/2ba townhome including a kitchen breakfast bar with a view to the Dining area and family room. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and 2 large secondary bedrooms on the second floor. Clean and ready to move in. Close to shopping areas. A must see!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 Nicole Drive have any available units?
2302 Nicole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 2302 Nicole Drive have?
Some of 2302 Nicole Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Nicole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Nicole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.