All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 2297 Nicole Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
2297 Nicole Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM

2297 Nicole Drive

2297 Nicole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2297 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6524a40fa ---- Large open and spacious rooms throughout this townhome. Sidewalk community. Close to Lovejoy schools, parks, and shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2297 Nicole Drive have any available units?
2297 Nicole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2297 Nicole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2297 Nicole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2297 Nicole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2297 Nicole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2297 Nicole Drive offer parking?
No, 2297 Nicole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2297 Nicole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2297 Nicole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2297 Nicole Drive have a pool?
No, 2297 Nicole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2297 Nicole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2297 Nicole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2297 Nicole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2297 Nicole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2297 Nicole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2297 Nicole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College