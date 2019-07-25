All apartments in Lovejoy
2287 Nicole Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

2287 Nicole Drive

2287 Nicole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2287 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5219794089 ---- Just listed, end unit townhome offering spacious living with hardwoods. Open floor plan for entertaining family & friends. Close to schools and shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 Nicole Drive have any available units?
2287 Nicole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2287 Nicole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2287 Nicole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 Nicole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2287 Nicole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2287 Nicole Drive offer parking?
No, 2287 Nicole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2287 Nicole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2287 Nicole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 Nicole Drive have a pool?
No, 2287 Nicole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2287 Nicole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2287 Nicole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 Nicole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2287 Nicole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2287 Nicole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2287 Nicole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

