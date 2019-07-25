---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5219794089 ---- Just listed, end unit townhome offering spacious living with hardwoods. Open floor plan for entertaining family & friends. Close to schools and shopping!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2287 Nicole Drive have any available units?
2287 Nicole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2287 Nicole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2287 Nicole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.