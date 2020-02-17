All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 2268 Allman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
2268 Allman Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:43 PM

2268 Allman Drive

2268 Allman Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2268 Allman Dr, Lovejoy, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Plus, application fees credited back with a signed lease.
This move in ready home has recent updates to include features like a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring and more! The kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. The bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 Allman Drive have any available units?
2268 Allman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2268 Allman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2268 Allman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 Allman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2268 Allman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2268 Allman Drive offer parking?
No, 2268 Allman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2268 Allman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2268 Allman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 Allman Drive have a pool?
No, 2268 Allman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2268 Allman Drive have accessible units?
No, 2268 Allman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2268 Allman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2268 Allman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2268 Allman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2268 Allman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College