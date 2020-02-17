2268 Allman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Plus, application fees credited back with a signed lease.

This move in ready home has recent updates to include features like a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring and more! The kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. The bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.