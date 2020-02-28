All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated February 28 2020

2258 Sugarleaf Trl

2258 Sugarleaf Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2258 Sugarleaf Trail, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready ranch home; vaulted great room with f/p; nice size kitchen with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator; master has walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower; privacy fenced backyard; 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 Sugarleaf Trl have any available units?
2258 Sugarleaf Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 2258 Sugarleaf Trl have?
Some of 2258 Sugarleaf Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 Sugarleaf Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Sugarleaf Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 Sugarleaf Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2258 Sugarleaf Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2258 Sugarleaf Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2258 Sugarleaf Trl offers parking.
Does 2258 Sugarleaf Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2258 Sugarleaf Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 Sugarleaf Trl have a pool?
No, 2258 Sugarleaf Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2258 Sugarleaf Trl have accessible units?
No, 2258 Sugarleaf Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 Sugarleaf Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2258 Sugarleaf Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2258 Sugarleaf Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2258 Sugarleaf Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

