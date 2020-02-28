2258 Sugarleaf Trl

Move in ready ranch home; vaulted great room with f/p; nice size kitchen with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator; master has walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower; privacy fenced backyard; 2 car garage.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
