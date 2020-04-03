All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 2257 Sugarleaf Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
2257 Sugarleaf Trail
Last updated April 3 2020 at 7:38 PM

2257 Sugarleaf Trail

2257 Sugarleaf Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2257 Sugarleaf Trail, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Sugarleaf Trail have any available units?
2257 Sugarleaf Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2257 Sugarleaf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Sugarleaf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Sugarleaf Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2257 Sugarleaf Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2257 Sugarleaf Trail offer parking?
No, 2257 Sugarleaf Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2257 Sugarleaf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 Sugarleaf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Sugarleaf Trail have a pool?
No, 2257 Sugarleaf Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2257 Sugarleaf Trail have accessible units?
No, 2257 Sugarleaf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Sugarleaf Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2257 Sugarleaf Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2257 Sugarleaf Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2257 Sugarleaf Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College