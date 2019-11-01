All apartments in Lovejoy
2045 Registry Pl

2045 Registry Place · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Registry Place, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
GAMLS lockbox on front door, application on website, agent must be at showings. double owner suite(s), one on main, second upstairs, vaulted ceilings, two story foyer, lot of house ........ hurry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Registry Pl have any available units?
2045 Registry Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 2045 Registry Pl have?
Some of 2045 Registry Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Registry Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Registry Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Registry Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Registry Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2045 Registry Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Registry Pl offers parking.
Does 2045 Registry Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Registry Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Registry Pl have a pool?
No, 2045 Registry Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Registry Pl have accessible units?
No, 2045 Registry Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Registry Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Registry Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Registry Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Registry Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
