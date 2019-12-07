2 Story floor plan 2 large living areas; 3 full baths; kitchen is equipped with stove, dishwasher & refrigerator; Great room has gas starter fireplace; 2 car garage; privacy fenced backyard; great location; close to shopping & schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2042 Registry Dr have any available units?
2042 Registry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 2042 Registry Dr have?
Some of 2042 Registry Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Registry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Registry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.