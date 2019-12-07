All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

2042 Registry Dr

2042 Registry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Registry Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story floor plan 2 large living areas; 3 full baths; kitchen is equipped with stove, dishwasher & refrigerator; Great room has gas starter fireplace; 2 car garage; privacy fenced backyard; great location; close to shopping & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Registry Dr have any available units?
2042 Registry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 2042 Registry Dr have?
Some of 2042 Registry Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Registry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Registry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Registry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2042 Registry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2042 Registry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2042 Registry Dr offers parking.
Does 2042 Registry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Registry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Registry Dr have a pool?
No, 2042 Registry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Registry Dr have accessible units?
No, 2042 Registry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Registry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Registry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2042 Registry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2042 Registry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

