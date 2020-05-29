Rent Calculator
Lovejoy, GA
1982 Grove way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1982 Grove way
1982 Grove Way
Location
1982 Grove Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Don't miss this 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhome! Near shopping, schools, and parks. Ready for move-in on or around 5/20. New paint and new flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1982 Grove way have any available units?
1982 Grove way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lovejoy, GA
.
Is 1982 Grove way currently offering any rent specials?
1982 Grove way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1982 Grove way pet-friendly?
No, 1982 Grove way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lovejoy
.
Does 1982 Grove way offer parking?
No, 1982 Grove way does not offer parking.
Does 1982 Grove way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1982 Grove way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1982 Grove way have a pool?
No, 1982 Grove way does not have a pool.
Does 1982 Grove way have accessible units?
No, 1982 Grove way does not have accessible units.
Does 1982 Grove way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1982 Grove way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1982 Grove way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1982 Grove way does not have units with air conditioning.
