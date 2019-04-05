1863 Grove Way

Amenities

Adorable 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Hampton! - ADORABLE 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome is waiting for you in Hampton! Features Living Room & Dining Room Cobination layout, Kitchen with sleek All Black appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space, Master with Walk-in Closet, Double Vanity and Separate Shower in Master bathroom, Laudry Closet Upstairs, and Cozy Carpeting throughout! In a super convenient location - close to schools, tasty restaurants, and shopping!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4660710)