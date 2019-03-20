All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated March 20 2019 at 10:53 PM

1855 Simmons Lane

1855 Simmons Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Simmons Lane, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Covered patio porch with spacious backyard is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Simmons Lane have any available units?
1855 Simmons Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1855 Simmons Lane have?
Some of 1855 Simmons Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Simmons Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Simmons Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Simmons Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 Simmons Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1855 Simmons Lane offer parking?
No, 1855 Simmons Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1855 Simmons Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Simmons Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Simmons Lane have a pool?
No, 1855 Simmons Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1855 Simmons Lane have accessible units?
No, 1855 Simmons Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Simmons Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 Simmons Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Simmons Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 Simmons Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
