1849 Simmons Lane

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel bathtub

A beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.