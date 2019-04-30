All apartments in Lovejoy
1849 Simmons Lane
1849 Simmons Lane

1849 Simmons Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1849 Simmons Lane, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
A beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 Simmons Lane have any available units?
1849 Simmons Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1849 Simmons Lane have?
Some of 1849 Simmons Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 Simmons Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Simmons Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Simmons Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 Simmons Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1849 Simmons Lane offer parking?
No, 1849 Simmons Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1849 Simmons Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Simmons Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Simmons Lane have a pool?
No, 1849 Simmons Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1849 Simmons Lane have accessible units?
No, 1849 Simmons Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Simmons Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 Simmons Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 Simmons Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1849 Simmons Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
