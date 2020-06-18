All apartments in Lovejoy
11936 Fuller Street.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

11936 Fuller Street

11936 Fuller Street · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11936 Fuller Street, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11936 Fuller Street Hampton GA · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,421 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5849694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11936 Fuller Street have any available units?
11936 Fuller Street has a unit available for $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11936 Fuller Street have?
Some of 11936 Fuller Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11936 Fuller Street currently offering any rent specials?
11936 Fuller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11936 Fuller Street pet-friendly?
No, 11936 Fuller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 11936 Fuller Street offer parking?
Yes, 11936 Fuller Street does offer parking.
Does 11936 Fuller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11936 Fuller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11936 Fuller Street have a pool?
Yes, 11936 Fuller Street has a pool.
Does 11936 Fuller Street have accessible units?
No, 11936 Fuller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11936 Fuller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11936 Fuller Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11936 Fuller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11936 Fuller Street does not have units with air conditioning.

