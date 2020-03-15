All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11919 Quail Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11919 Quail Rd
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

11919 Quail Rd

11919 Quail Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11919 Quail Road, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, one-car garage, new paint and new carpet. Just waiting for a family to move in and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11919 Quail Rd have any available units?
11919 Quail Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11919 Quail Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11919 Quail Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11919 Quail Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11919 Quail Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 11919 Quail Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11919 Quail Rd offers parking.
Does 11919 Quail Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11919 Quail Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11919 Quail Rd have a pool?
No, 11919 Quail Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11919 Quail Rd have accessible units?
No, 11919 Quail Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11919 Quail Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11919 Quail Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11919 Quail Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11919 Quail Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College