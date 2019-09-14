All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated September 14 2019

11879 Fuller Street

11879 Fuller St · No Longer Available
Location

11879 Fuller St, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,386 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may in

(RLNE5132995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11879 Fuller Street have any available units?
11879 Fuller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11879 Fuller Street have?
Some of 11879 Fuller Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11879 Fuller Street currently offering any rent specials?
11879 Fuller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11879 Fuller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11879 Fuller Street is pet friendly.
Does 11879 Fuller Street offer parking?
Yes, 11879 Fuller Street offers parking.
Does 11879 Fuller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11879 Fuller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11879 Fuller Street have a pool?
No, 11879 Fuller Street does not have a pool.
Does 11879 Fuller Street have accessible units?
No, 11879 Fuller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11879 Fuller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11879 Fuller Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11879 Fuller Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11879 Fuller Street has units with air conditioning.
