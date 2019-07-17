All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11768 Registry Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11768 Registry Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2019 at 1:39 AM

11768 Registry Boulevard

11768 Registry Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11768 Registry Boulevard, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11768 Registry Boulevard have any available units?
11768 Registry Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11768 Registry Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11768 Registry Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11768 Registry Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11768 Registry Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11768 Registry Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11768 Registry Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11768 Registry Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11768 Registry Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11768 Registry Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11768 Registry Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11768 Registry Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11768 Registry Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11768 Registry Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11768 Registry Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11768 Registry Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11768 Registry Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLovejoy Apartments with Balconies
Lovejoy Apartments with Garages
Lovejoy Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GAMorrow, GAMcDonough, GA
Forest Park, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GALocust Grove, GAUnion City, GAEast Point, GAHapeville, GAPeachtree City, GAFairburn, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College