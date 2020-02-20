All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated February 20 2020 at 11:33 PM

11665 Sarah Loop

11665 Sarah Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11665 Sarah Loop, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11665 Sarah Loop have any available units?
11665 Sarah Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11665 Sarah Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11665 Sarah Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11665 Sarah Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11665 Sarah Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11665 Sarah Loop offer parking?
No, 11665 Sarah Loop does not offer parking.
Does 11665 Sarah Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11665 Sarah Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11665 Sarah Loop have a pool?
No, 11665 Sarah Loop does not have a pool.
Does 11665 Sarah Loop have accessible units?
No, 11665 Sarah Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11665 Sarah Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 11665 Sarah Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11665 Sarah Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 11665 Sarah Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

