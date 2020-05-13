All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11637 Sarah Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11637 Sarah Loop
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

11637 Sarah Loop

11637 Sarah Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11637 Sarah Loop, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11637 Sarah Loop have any available units?
11637 Sarah Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11637 Sarah Loop have?
Some of 11637 Sarah Loop's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11637 Sarah Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11637 Sarah Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11637 Sarah Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11637 Sarah Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11637 Sarah Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11637 Sarah Loop offers parking.
Does 11637 Sarah Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11637 Sarah Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11637 Sarah Loop have a pool?
No, 11637 Sarah Loop does not have a pool.
Does 11637 Sarah Loop have accessible units?
No, 11637 Sarah Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11637 Sarah Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11637 Sarah Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 11637 Sarah Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 11637 Sarah Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College