11568 Registry Boulevard

11568 Registry Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11568 Registry Boulevard, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11568 Registry Boulevard have any available units?
11568 Registry Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11568 Registry Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11568 Registry Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11568 Registry Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11568 Registry Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11568 Registry Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11568 Registry Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11568 Registry Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11568 Registry Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11568 Registry Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11568 Registry Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11568 Registry Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11568 Registry Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11568 Registry Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11568 Registry Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11568 Registry Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11568 Registry Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
