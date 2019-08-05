All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

11478 Vinea Way

11478 Vinea Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11478 Vinea Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11478 Vinea Way have any available units?
11478 Vinea Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11478 Vinea Way currently offering any rent specials?
11478 Vinea Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11478 Vinea Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11478 Vinea Way is pet friendly.
Does 11478 Vinea Way offer parking?
No, 11478 Vinea Way does not offer parking.
Does 11478 Vinea Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11478 Vinea Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11478 Vinea Way have a pool?
No, 11478 Vinea Way does not have a pool.
Does 11478 Vinea Way have accessible units?
No, 11478 Vinea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11478 Vinea Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11478 Vinea Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11478 Vinea Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11478 Vinea Way does not have units with air conditioning.
