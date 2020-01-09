Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11442 Ashefield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11442 Ashefield Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:56 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11442 Ashefield Lane
11442 Ashefield Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11442 Ashefield Lane, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11442 Ashefield Lane have any available units?
11442 Ashefield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lovejoy, GA
.
Is 11442 Ashefield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11442 Ashefield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11442 Ashefield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11442 Ashefield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lovejoy
.
Does 11442 Ashefield Lane offer parking?
No, 11442 Ashefield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11442 Ashefield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11442 Ashefield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11442 Ashefield Lane have a pool?
No, 11442 Ashefield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11442 Ashefield Lane have accessible units?
No, 11442 Ashefield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11442 Ashefield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11442 Ashefield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11442 Ashefield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11442 Ashefield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lovejoy 3 Bedrooms
Lovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with Pool
Lovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Irondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College