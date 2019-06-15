All apartments in Lovejoy
11428 S Grove Dr
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:15 PM

11428 S Grove Dr

11428 South Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11428 South Grove Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available for occupancy July 1st - 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11428 S Grove Dr have any available units?
11428 S Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11428 S Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11428 S Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11428 S Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11428 S Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 11428 S Grove Dr offer parking?
No, 11428 S Grove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11428 S Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11428 S Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11428 S Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 11428 S Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11428 S Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 11428 S Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11428 S Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11428 S Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11428 S Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11428 S Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
