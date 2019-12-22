All apartments in Lovejoy
11382 Michelle Way
Last updated December 22 2019 at 8:02 AM

11382 Michelle Way

11382 Michelle Way · No Longer Available
Location

11382 Michelle Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11382 Michelle Way have any available units?
11382 Michelle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11382 Michelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
11382 Michelle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11382 Michelle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11382 Michelle Way is pet friendly.
Does 11382 Michelle Way offer parking?
No, 11382 Michelle Way does not offer parking.
Does 11382 Michelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11382 Michelle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11382 Michelle Way have a pool?
No, 11382 Michelle Way does not have a pool.
Does 11382 Michelle Way have accessible units?
No, 11382 Michelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11382 Michelle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11382 Michelle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11382 Michelle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11382 Michelle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
