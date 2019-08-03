All apartments in Lovejoy
11371 Michelle Way
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:15 AM

11371 Michelle Way

11371 Michelle Way · No Longer Available
Location

11371 Michelle Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The site for more information on 11371 Michelle Way is: pereb.managebuilding.com
(click link or copy and paste site)

**Note: Click on documents on the site to view the process & criteria. You may also complete the Rental App on the link as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11371 Michelle Way have any available units?
11371 Michelle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11371 Michelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
11371 Michelle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11371 Michelle Way pet-friendly?
No, 11371 Michelle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 11371 Michelle Way offer parking?
No, 11371 Michelle Way does not offer parking.
Does 11371 Michelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11371 Michelle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11371 Michelle Way have a pool?
No, 11371 Michelle Way does not have a pool.
Does 11371 Michelle Way have accessible units?
No, 11371 Michelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11371 Michelle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11371 Michelle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11371 Michelle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11371 Michelle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
