Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 AM

11365 Michelle Way

11365 Michelle Way
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11365 Michelle Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two story town home is ready for a quick move-in. Close to the Lovejoy shopping area.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11365 Michelle Way have any available units?
11365 Michelle Way has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11365 Michelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
11365 Michelle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11365 Michelle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11365 Michelle Way is pet friendly.
Does 11365 Michelle Way offer parking?
No, 11365 Michelle Way does not offer parking.
Does 11365 Michelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11365 Michelle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11365 Michelle Way have a pool?
No, 11365 Michelle Way does not have a pool.
Does 11365 Michelle Way have accessible units?
No, 11365 Michelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11365 Michelle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11365 Michelle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11365 Michelle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11365 Michelle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
