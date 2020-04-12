All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:24 AM

11360 Kayla Drive

11360 Kayla Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1135640
Location

11360 Kayla Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Make it home for the holidays! Beautifully redone, with warm beige paint tones, new carpet and new flooring, even new toilets in the entire home. Step into this ready to move in town home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a guest toilet/powder room downstairs for your guests. Kitchen enjoys sunlight and comes with black appliances. Back door leads to patio. All bedrooms are upstairs. There is parking for 2 cars in front of the home. Owner looking for immediate move-in. The application fee is $45/individual for anyone 18 and older. Must earn minimum 3x the monthly rent and no evictions. 600 min credit score. Can process within 3-5 days if all supporting documentation is attached. Owner not signed up w/Housing Authority.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11360 Kayla Drive have any available units?
11360 Kayla Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11360 Kayla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11360 Kayla Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11360 Kayla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11360 Kayla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 11360 Kayla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11360 Kayla Drive does offer parking.
Does 11360 Kayla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11360 Kayla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11360 Kayla Drive have a pool?
No, 11360 Kayla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11360 Kayla Drive have accessible units?
No, 11360 Kayla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11360 Kayla Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11360 Kayla Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11360 Kayla Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11360 Kayla Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
