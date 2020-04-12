11360 Kayla Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking carpet

Make it home for the holidays! Beautifully redone, with warm beige paint tones, new carpet and new flooring, even new toilets in the entire home. Step into this ready to move in town home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a guest toilet/powder room downstairs for your guests. Kitchen enjoys sunlight and comes with black appliances. Back door leads to patio. All bedrooms are upstairs. There is parking for 2 cars in front of the home. Owner looking for immediate move-in. The application fee is $45/individual for anyone 18 and older. Must earn minimum 3x the monthly rent and no evictions. 600 min credit score. Can process within 3-5 days if all supporting documentation is attached. Owner not signed up w/Housing Authority.

