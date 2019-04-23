All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11352 Michelle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11352 Michelle Way
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

11352 Michelle Way

11352 Michelle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11352 Michelle Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11352 Michelle Way have any available units?
11352 Michelle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11352 Michelle Way have?
Some of 11352 Michelle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11352 Michelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
11352 Michelle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11352 Michelle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way is pet friendly.
Does 11352 Michelle Way offer parking?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way offers parking.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have a pool?
No, 11352 Michelle Way does not have a pool.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have accessible units?
No, 11352 Michelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College