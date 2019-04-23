Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11352 Michelle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11352 Michelle Way
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11352 Michelle Way
11352 Michelle Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11352 Michelle Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11352 Michelle Way have any available units?
11352 Michelle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lovejoy, GA
.
What amenities does 11352 Michelle Way have?
Some of 11352 Michelle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11352 Michelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
11352 Michelle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11352 Michelle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way is pet friendly.
Does 11352 Michelle Way offer parking?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way offers parking.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have a pool?
No, 11352 Michelle Way does not have a pool.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have accessible units?
No, 11352 Michelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11352 Michelle Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11352 Michelle Way has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lovejoy 3 Bedrooms
Lovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with Pool
Lovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Irondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College