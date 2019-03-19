All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11351 Michelle Way

11351 Michelle Way · No Longer Available
Location

11351 Michelle Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Hampton, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11351 Michelle Way have any available units?
11351 Michelle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11351 Michelle Way have?
Some of 11351 Michelle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11351 Michelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
11351 Michelle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11351 Michelle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11351 Michelle Way is pet friendly.
Does 11351 Michelle Way offer parking?
No, 11351 Michelle Way does not offer parking.
Does 11351 Michelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11351 Michelle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11351 Michelle Way have a pool?
No, 11351 Michelle Way does not have a pool.
Does 11351 Michelle Way have accessible units?
No, 11351 Michelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11351 Michelle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11351 Michelle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11351 Michelle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11351 Michelle Way does not have units with air conditioning.

