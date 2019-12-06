Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11326 Kayla Dr
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11326 Kayla Dr
11326 Kayla Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11326 Kayla Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice, spacious town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. End unit with open downstairs. Living room and dining room. Total electric. Corner lot. Call for showing, qualifications and more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11326 Kayla Dr have any available units?
11326 Kayla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lovejoy, GA
.
Is 11326 Kayla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11326 Kayla Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11326 Kayla Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11326 Kayla Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lovejoy
.
Does 11326 Kayla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11326 Kayla Dr offers parking.
Does 11326 Kayla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11326 Kayla Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11326 Kayla Dr have a pool?
No, 11326 Kayla Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11326 Kayla Dr have accessible units?
No, 11326 Kayla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11326 Kayla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11326 Kayla Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11326 Kayla Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11326 Kayla Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
