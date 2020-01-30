All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:24 PM

11218 James Madison Drive

11218 James Madison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11218 James Madison Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT ALL READY INSTALLED KITCHEN APPLIANCES - FRIDGE, STOVE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN)

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 James Madison Drive have any available units?
11218 James Madison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11218 James Madison Drive have?
Some of 11218 James Madison Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11218 James Madison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11218 James Madison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 James Madison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11218 James Madison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11218 James Madison Drive offer parking?
No, 11218 James Madison Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11218 James Madison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11218 James Madison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 James Madison Drive have a pool?
No, 11218 James Madison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11218 James Madison Drive have accessible units?
No, 11218 James Madison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 James Madison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11218 James Madison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11218 James Madison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11218 James Madison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

