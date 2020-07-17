All apartments in Long County
Find more places like 183 Pineview Road SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long County, GA
/
183 Pineview Road SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

183 Pineview Road SE

183 Pine View Rd SE · (912) 368-6322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

183 Pine View Rd SE, Long County, GA 31316

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 183 Pineview Road SE · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
- Move in Ready - Large approximate 1/2 acre lot! The William II floor plan has 2,259 heated sq ft and 2,716 total under roof. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, foyer entry with laminate wood flooring, formal living room with laminate wood flooring, formal dining room with laminate wood flooring, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage. HUGE above ground pool and patio with sodded front and backyard with sprinkler system and more.
Schools: Long County Schools

(RLNE5886167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Pineview Road SE have any available units?
183 Pineview Road SE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 183 Pineview Road SE have?
Some of 183 Pineview Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Pineview Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
183 Pineview Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Pineview Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 183 Pineview Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long County.
Does 183 Pineview Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 183 Pineview Road SE offers parking.
Does 183 Pineview Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Pineview Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Pineview Road SE have a pool?
Yes, 183 Pineview Road SE has a pool.
Does 183 Pineview Road SE have accessible units?
No, 183 Pineview Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Pineview Road SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Pineview Road SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Pineview Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Pineview Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 183 Pineview Road SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GASt. Marys, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCKingsland, GA
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GADock Junction, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity