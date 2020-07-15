161 Joe Walker Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Country Living at its best. About 20 minutes away from Ft. Stewart. Nice 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home, 1040 sqft (96 sqm), carport, and with a lake in the backyard. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a half bathroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a carport, and a laundry room. This home is pet friendly and there is no carpet in the entire home for easy upkeep. Call/Text 912-388-6772 today to schedule your appointment to view this home.

#HinesvilleHomesForRent #HinesvilleRealEstate #HinesvilleForRent #PCSingtoFtStewart #petfriendly #offposthousing #movingtoftstewart #912living #FtStewart