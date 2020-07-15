All apartments in Long County
161 Joe Walker Way

161 Joe Walker Way · No Longer Available
Location

161 Joe Walker Way, Long County, GA 30427

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Country Living at its best. About 20 minutes away from Ft. Stewart. Nice 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home, 1040 sqft (96 sqm), carport, and with a lake in the backyard. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a half bathroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a carport, and a laundry room. This home is pet friendly and there is no carpet in the entire home for easy upkeep. Call/Text 912-388-6772 today to schedule your appointment to view this home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Joe Walker Way have any available units?
161 Joe Walker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long County, GA.
What amenities does 161 Joe Walker Way have?
Some of 161 Joe Walker Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Joe Walker Way currently offering any rent specials?
161 Joe Walker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Joe Walker Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Joe Walker Way is pet friendly.
Does 161 Joe Walker Way offer parking?
Yes, 161 Joe Walker Way offers parking.
Does 161 Joe Walker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Joe Walker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Joe Walker Way have a pool?
No, 161 Joe Walker Way does not have a pool.
Does 161 Joe Walker Way have accessible units?
No, 161 Joe Walker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Joe Walker Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Joe Walker Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Joe Walker Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 161 Joe Walker Way has units with air conditioning.
